Breaking news about famous UAE comedian Mr. Hamza Hafed Sufyan

There is a famous saying that “Comedy is a serious business. A serious business with only one purpose – to make people laugh.”

There is another saying

“Life is a tragedy to those who feel and a comedy to those who think”

A comedian is a great artist who has the ability to entertain people. As Mr. Hamza Hafed Sufyan is a comedian. He gained fame in a very short time of his career He was born on 31-10-1997 in the United Arab Emirates. He got his graduation degree from Khalifa University (Mechanical Engineering). He is currently studying master Degrees at Khalifa University (Mechanical Engineering).

Hamza Hafed Sufyan comedy career

Aside from all that they invest their extra energy like any other individual, watching life, attempting to carry on with real existence, attempting to stay away from life, and regardless of whether a joke does turn out well – they’ll lounge around breaking down that as well.

Hamza Hafed Sufyan started his acting career from comedy and theater. After the theater, he created his own platform Instagram, Youtube, and Tiktok for entertaining people. He is the most wanted star of UAE he has 647k followers on his Instagram account, 400k Tiktok follower, and 2.1 Million Tiktok vides likes.

He also has a big Youtube channel with a huge number of channel subscribers and he daily gained millions of views on the video.

Hamza Hafed Sufyan videos content

Many people want to be comedians, but very few succeed or endure to overcome failures. Comedy is a very competitive field with very little job security. Everyone can’t do this easily.

The YouTube channel contains comedy, science, funny child video, movies, interviews, reactions, pranks, and challenges. He chooses mostly funny stuff and he maintains a sense of humor. He always makes a video for all types of audiences like children, elders, and young people. That’s why people of all ages love it and watch its videos regularly.

You don’t need the special education about comedy or a special course to become a comedian, and there are comedians who have dropped out of high school while others are doing a Ph.D. Degree education doesn’t tell us how good comedians are.

Hamza Hafed Sufyan is a very patriotic guy. He loves his country very much. He contributed to the Emirati Society and the Emirati National Anthem. He celebrates National Day with enthusiasm on the occasion of National Day and he conducts national interviews with people on the occasion of National Day.

Hamza Hafed Sufyan played an important role during COVID 19. He continued to spread awareness about the coronavirus (COVID 19) through his videos.

Hamza Hafed Sufyan has a very strong belief in God and he often says that “nothing is impossible when God is with you” and he says that strong belief in God is the key to his success.