Indian media spits venom about Pak army leaving the posts in Balochistan

Continuing its tradition of false reporting, Indian media alleged that Pakistani security forces abandoned their border check posts after violent protests erupted in Brabchah, Balochistan.

It further alleged that the protestors also destroyed and torched buildings of the military establishment during the protests constructed on the ‘illegally occupied territory’.

However, army personnels were merely trying to control the violent protestors .

Interestingly, they called it the consequence of intrusion of Indian jets in Pakistani territory.

People on Twitter claimed that various Indian Air Force jets were seen flying near Karachi which led to a blackout in the port city on Tuesday. However, the Indian Air Force has denied any such activity.

On February 27, 2019, Pakistan shot down Two Indian Air Force aircraft namely the (IAF) MiG-21 Bison and SU-30 fighter aircraft.

As a result of the Pakistani shotdown of the IAF aircraft, Pakistan captured and subsequently returned the downed plane’s pilot, wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman as good will gesture.

Other than the downing of the MiG-21, a Mi-17V5 helicopter of the IAF became the victim of fratricide, killing six IAF officers and crew onboard.

Notably, India is clearly fueling insurgencies in Balochistan by financing and supporting separatist movements. Indian media is playing pivotal role in doing so as communal hatred is gaining ground in largest province of Pakistan.

Indian news outlets are propagating false narratives by quoting the Baloch Republican Party (BRP) slamming the Pakistani Army over Turbat incident that happened last month and termed it to be “a continuation of the massacre of Pakistan armed forces in Balochistan who have been engaged in kidnapping civilians for ransom and dumping mutilated bodies for the last several years”.