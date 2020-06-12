NAB expressed reservations over Shehbaz’s positive tests for COVID-19

National Accountability Office (NAB) sources rejected accusations by PML-N leaders that PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif contracted a coronavirus during his appearance before the NAB’s Combined Investigation Team, claiming that all security protocols had been adopted during the appearance of the leader PML-N.

In addition, NAB expressed reservations about Shehbaz’s positive testing positive for COVID-19 in a single night.

The accountability court has once again summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills case in July.

Accountability Court of Lahore in this regard issued a written order for the last hearing in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. AC Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry will conduct the hearing that is scheduled for 1st July.

The PML-N President was earlier summoned for a statement however he skipped the hearing and informed the court that he had contracted coronavirus. According to the PML-N President, he has quarantined himself at home.

Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer requested to adjourn the hearing for three weeks. However, the court has ordered PML-N President to appear in person on the designated date that the court has fixed.

Shehbaz Sharif had himself tested for COVID-19 after showing mild symptoms of the infection. According to him, the result of the test came back positive on Tuesday afternoon.