World Child Labour Day 2020 aims to protect children as pandemic likely to increase child labour

World Day Against Child Labour 2020 is being observed across the globe with focus on the impact of coronavirus crisis on child labour.

The COVID-19 health pandemic and the resulting economic and labour market shock are having a huge impact on people’s lives and livelihoods. Unfortunately, children are often the first to suffer and the crisis can push millions of vulnerable children into child labour.

There are an estimated 152 million children in child labour, 72 million of which are in hazardous work. These children are now at even greater risk of facing circumstances that are even more difficult and working longer hours.

In a message on this day, Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that we must reaffirm our collective commitment to protect our children and ensure that each child is given the opportunity to realize their potential.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore added that as poverty rises and schools close, many children might get pushed into working for a livelihood. “As we re-imagine the world post-COVID, we need to make sure that children and their families have the tools they need to weather similar storms in the future. Quality education, social protection services and better economic opportunities can be game changers,” Fore added.

According per International Labour Organization (ILO) data, there are about 152 million children globally who are engaged in child labour, 72 million of whom are in hazardous work.