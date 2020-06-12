Police refuses to lodge case against Cynthia

The Islamabad police have reportedly refused to lodge a case against American columnist Cynthia D. Ritchie who resides in Pakistan.

A hearing was conducted by Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in response to a petition filed by a citizen for leveling allegations against former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. In the petition, the plaintiff had requested the court to order police to register the case against Cynthia D. Ritchie for imposing false accusations.

The police took the stance that Ritchie used social media as a platform which makes the matter fall under the jurisdiction of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA).

In response, the petitioner’s lawyer argued that Islamabad police hold the authority to file a case against the US citizen but not doing so. Following the hearing arguments, the court adjourned hearing till 17th June.

Earlier, the PPP had requested the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Wing to take immediate action and initiate proceedings against Cynthia D. Ritchie for “extremely derogatory and slanderous remarks” regarding Benazir Bhutto.

“Through this application, it is brought to your notice that a woman, who goes by the name of Cynthia D Ritchie on Twitter has passed extremely derogatory and slanderous remarks about Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, through her Twitter handle/account,” the letter dated May 28 read.

“Her remarks being false, untrue, defamating and slanderous as they are, have caused immense pain and agony to the millions across Pakistan who revere and hold Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in high esteem,” it said.

“Your office is requested to take immediate action and initiate proceedings against this woman as prescribed by the law and under your mandate. A photocopy of the tweet, a true portrayal of her sick and disgusting mind is attached with the application,” the letter added.