UN warns world stands on brink of worst food crisis

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned that the world stands on the edge of a food crisis worse than any seen for at least 50 years.

The UN has also urged the governments to act swiftly to avoid disaster, “Better social protection for poor people is urgently needed as the looming recession following the coronavirus pandemic may put basic nutrition beyond their reach, said Antonio Guterres.

“Unless immediate action is taken, it is increasingly clear that there is an impending global food emergency that could have long-term impacts on hundreds of millions of children and adults,” he maintained.

According to him, governments need to act now to avoid the worst impacts of our efforts to control the pandemic. “Even in countries with abundant food, we see risks of disruption in the food supply chain,” Guterres warned.

Guterres added that the coronavirus pandemic has made the situation worse while adding that the global community should do more to implement social protections for poor people.