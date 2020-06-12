Scientists Add Four New Letters to the Genetic Code

Steven Benner, a pioneer in the field of synthetic biology, and his team created four new DNA letters, according a study out and his team created four new DNA letters, according a study out today in the journal Science. The new eight-letter genetic system, dubbed “hachimoji” (hachi meaning eight in Japanese and moji meaning letter), doubles the number of building blocks for life.

“A lot of people have hinted …that the natural letters aren’t the only solutions but this… completely blows it away,” said Floyd Romesberg, a synthetic biologist at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, who was not involved in the research, but calls the work “groundbreaking.” The work indicates the four molecules that make up DNA as we know it aren’t the only options for constructing a genetic code.

This isn’t the first attempt at expanding the genetic code. In 2014, scientists at the Scripps Research Institute in California unveiled DNA with two extra bases, and in 2017 they showed that they could get bacteria to use this code to build proteins that don’t exist in nature. But the new work not only adds an extra two bases, it also sticks more closely to the blueprint used by nature.

The double helix of DNA is held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases—A pairs with T and C pairs with G. The Scripps research used water-repelling molecules that stick together but repel the other bases. These bases need to be sandwiched between natural bases, so it’s not possible to have extended stretches of unnatural bases limiting what they can code for.

This research raises a host of deep questions about life in our universe. First, it suggests that life does not have to be built with only 4 bases. There might be undiscovered life-forms in the cosmos that use an expanded alphabet. Expanding the genetic code from 4 to 8 bases exponentially increases the amount of combinatorial information that can a single DNA molecule can contain (similar to progressing from 8-bit to 16-bit computers). For technologists, this development is particularly exciting as it opens new possibilities for information storage. The computing information that we currently store using binary systems (1s and 0s) could one day be stored using synthetic DNA, in a manner similar to cells in our body.