KSE-100 extends gains ahead of Budget 2020

Investors continue to exhibit optimism ahead of Budget 2020, as Kse-100 index edge higher by 63.50 point or 0.18% gain to close at 35,128.58. Stocks witnessed another positive session on Thursday as multiple economic factors supported market sentiments.

Market sentiments remained stable on the hopes that the Federal government will not introduce any new taxes and may in fact further reduce Value added tax to encourage exports. Investors are also expecting the government to reduce Capital gain tax, which will inject stimulus to stock market.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index oscillated between negative and positive territory during the session, registering its intraday high of 35,247.57, while it also touched an intraday low of 34,996.66. The total volume traded for the index was 145.26 million shares, while the overall volumes gained from 218.37 million shares in the previous session to 270.63 million shares.

The volume chart was led Power Cement Limited, followed by TRG Pakistan Limited and Unity Foods Limited, exchanging 19.24 million, 14.55 million and 10.8 million shares, respectively.

Among the sectors, that propped up the index were Fertilizer with 60 points, Cement with 44 points, Investment Banks with 24 points, Textile Composite with 19 points and Automobile Assembler with 10 points.

Among the scrips, most points added to the index was by Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited which contributed 27 points followed by Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited with 25 points, Lucky Cement Limited with 25 points, Meezan Bank Limited with 20 points and ENGRO with 20 points.

While, the sector that let down the were Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 46 points, Commercial Banks with 36 points, Food & Personal Care Products with 23 points, Oil & Gas Marketing Companies with 11 points and Insurance with 3 points. Among the scrips, the most points taken off the index was by United Bank Limited which stripped the index of 32 points followed by Habib Bank Limited with 24 points, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited with 22 points, NESTLE with 18 points and Pakistan Petroleum Limited with 15 points.

Global Markets

Global stocks tanked on Thursday following U.S Federal Reserve presented a bleak picture of U.S economy. Federal Reserve’s Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the U.S faces a long road to recovery, and the bank would keep interest rates near zero for the foreseeable future. While, U .S Labor Department revealed that the U.S jobless claims totaled 1.5 million for the last week. The figure raised the 12-week total to 44 million, meaning more than one in four American workers has lost a job during covid-19 pandemic. The current figure is much higher than approximately 37 million people become unemployed during the year and a half of the Great Recession. This comes after National Bureau of Economic Research earlier revealed that U.S officially entered recession due to the scale and severity of the contraction of the economy.

At Wall Street, the stocks plummeted following a gloomy economic outlook of the U.S economy, dampening investors’ confidence. . The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded approximately 1,130 points lower, or 4.2%. The S&P 500 slid nearly 3.5% while the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite slid nearly 2.6%. Thursday’s losses put the Dow on pace for its first three-day losing streak in a month and for its biggest one-day drop since April 1st . The S&P 500 was also headed for its longest losing streak since early March. The losses were mainly led by airlines stocks, which jumped in the early sessions in the week, on the hopes of revival of economic activity as economies reopen. Shares of United Airlines, Delta, American and Southwest all plunged more than 7% each. While, Carnival Corp. and Norwegian Cruise Line shares fell more than 12% each.

In Asia, the stocks responded to U.S Fed’s announcement and posted losses. In Japan The Nikkei 225 in slipped 2.82% on the day to close at 22,472.91, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed 2.27% lower at 24,480.15 despite Shares of Chinese internet giant NetEase surged in their Hong Kong debut on Thursday, jumping more than 5% from their issue price. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.86% to finish its trading day at 2,176.78.Chinese stocks fell on the day, with the Shanghai composite down 0.78% to around clock at 2,920.90.

Meanwhile, In Europe, stocks tanked as major stock including Travel, leisure shares and autos sectors tumbled following U.S Fed’s gloomy economic outlook. Investor’s lost momentum over receding hopes of economic recovery. In Germany benchmark index DAX lost 4.47% with major losses recorded by national carrier Lufthansa stock, plunging by 9% after the German airline announced that up to 26,000 employees could be at risk of job losses. In France CAC-40 lost 4.71% after major losses were recorded by automobile manufacturer Renault ,which plummeted 14% after Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard told the French Parliament, government is not considering a further state cash injection into the car maker. U.K’s FTSE-100 also edged lower by 3.99%.