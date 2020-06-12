IHC stops govt from taking action on sugar inquiry commission report

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday barred the government from taking action on sugar inquiry commission report, issuing directives for the product to be sold at the rate of Rs 70/kg for the next 10 days, a private TV channel reported.

The 10-day stay order was issued by Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday who was hearing a petition filed against the sugar inquiry commission report.

During the hearing, one of the counsels for the sugar mill owners, Makhdoom Ali Khan, told the court that the constitution has stated that the federation and provinces have different rights. The lawyer told the court that an ad-hoc committee was formed in February to take action over the rising sugar prices. He added that the commission asked the federal government to carry out a forensic audit. “The committee was formed on the recommendations of the commission,” said the lawyer.

To this, the IHC CJ asked the details about what the commission had said about the rising sugar prices. “The commission, in a 324-page report, mentioned a lot of reasons [for the sugar price hike],” Khan told the court. He added that the commission had requested that action be taken against the FBR, FIA and NAB officials.

Justice Athar Minallah asked the counsel again about what the commission said regarding the sugar price hike. “Sugar is a necessity for a common man. The government should take measures in this regard,” he said.

To this, Salman Akram Raja, another attorney present at the hearing to represent a sugar mill owner, stated that the commission did not separate the use of sugar for the public and commercial purposes in its investigation. “If the commission did not say anything regarding the availability of sugar for the public, then what did it say?” asked the judge in response to Raja’s argument. To this, Khan interjected and told the court that the commission did not comment on the availability of sugar for the public. “What was the price of sugar two years ago?” the judge asked. Khan responded by saying that in November 2018, the price of sugar was Rs53/kg.

Later, the Islamabad High Court issued notices to the federal government, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehzad Akbar and FIA Director General Wajid Zia. Secretary interior and members of the inquiry commission were also sent notices by the court.