Sanam Saeed can’t wait until we can go back to cinemas

Renowned actor Sanam Saeed recently took to social media to share that she hopes we can return to cinemas soon safely.

Cinemas across the world have been shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote “Oh man hoping and praying with everything else that somehow cinemas become a safe zone to go back to inshallah inshallah.”

The starlet further said “Can’t take the movies away from us!”

While extending best wishes to Mahira Khan for her upcoming film, the actress said that she can’t wait for all these amazing films to be shown on the big screen.

Meanwhile, singer Ali Sethi had also said that he misses live concerts.

He shared that he heard a panel of epidemiologists say that there may be no live concerts for another year.

“I miss you and wish we could interface – but I also understand that ensuring one another’s safety is the most important thing right now,” he added.

The singer urged people to be extra-careful and practice social distancing until we have things under control.