Harry Styles pushes all North American concert dates to 2021

Musician Harry Styles on Wednesday announced that the North American leg of his Love On Tour has been postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce the push-back and also shared the rescheduled dates of the tour which will stretch from August 14 to October 31.

“This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer,” he wrote in the caption.

“The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority. I can’t wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it’s safe to do so. We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world,” he added.

Addressing the civil unrest in America, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer then said that he will be using the time till the tour to educate himself about equal rights.

“I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all. H,” Styles said.

The announcement also came with the confirmation that he will be accompanied by singer Jenny Lewis during the tour and Madison Cunningham and Orville Peck will join accompany him for the final two shows in New York.