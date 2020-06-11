‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Paras Chhabra in ‘Naagin 5’?

Popular television show franchise ‘Naagin’ by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms’ is up for its season 5 and speculation over its lead casting is buzzing all around.

From Hina Khan, Dipika Kakar, Surbhi Chandna, Asim Riaz to Shivin Narang, Paras Chhabra – all the names have been floating online making fans all excited.

BollywoodLife.com got in touch with ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Paras Chhabra and asked him on the same. The popular TV star said: “I did get a call from someone in the production house for Naagin 5. But there has been no communication after that. Let us see how it goes if they do approach me again.”

Paras Chhabra was one of the finalists in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and remained one of the most talked-about contestants too. His camaraderie with Mahira Sharma was also one of the highlights of the season and after the reality show ended, they even featured in a music video together

In the previous season of ‘Naagin’ Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani and Vijayendra Kumeria played key roles. Rashami Desai played a special role in Naagin 4 but due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the shoot was halted and finally, the show came to an end amid lockdown.

Naagin first aired in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in lead roles. Mouni and Ada were loved by the audiences for playing the part and received accolades for it.