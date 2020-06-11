PM Imran offers to share cash transfer programme with India

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to provide India with the mechanism of his successful cash transfer scheme ‘Ehsaas emergency cash program’.

Sharing a news report claiming that 34% of household across India ‘will not be able to survive more than a week without add (additional) assistance’’, the prime minister said, “I am ready to offer help and share our successful cash transfer prog, lauded internationally for its reach and transparency, with India”.

Citing a report published in The Express Tribune, Khan tweeted that nearly 34 per cent households across India would not be able to survive for more than a week without assistance.

The fall in incomes affected people in the lower and middle segments of the income distribution most severely, the study found. “Households in the lowest of the five income groups had average monthly per-capital earnings of less than Rs3,800 (about $50), while those at the high end made between Rs. 12,374 and upwards of Rs1 lakh ($167 to $1,370 and more).”