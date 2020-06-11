Pakistan-based American blogger Cynthia D Ritchie has now been sent a legal notice by Pakistan’s former interior minister Rehman Malik, who she accused of raping her in 2011.

Last week, Ritchie sent shockwaves through Pakistan’s political corridors after she accused the top brass of the erstwhile PPP government of sexual misconduct.

Rehman Malik’s lawyers have sent her legal notices demanding that she withdraw her allegations as they have “adversely affected Malik’s reputation both nationally and internationally”.

Malik has also sought PKR 50 billion (approximately Rs 23 crore) in damages from the American blogger, failing which he will pursue legal action against her.

Moreover, former prime minister and veteran PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday sent a legal notice to Pakistan-based American blogger Cynthia Ritchie, asking for an apology and withdrawal of the “false” and “frivolous” allegation that he “physically manhandled” her.

The development was revealed by the former premier’s sons — Ali Haider and Kasim — on Twitter.

According to a picture circulating on social media, Cynthia has requested for funds from Pakistani citizens in order to pay her legal bills.

The picture seems to be the screenshot of her official Facebook page. However, no such post is present on her Facebook or Twitter account.

It is uncertain to say that whether the post was taken down after netizens bashed her for fund raising for her personal interests or it was a fake image.