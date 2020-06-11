Cynthia Ritchie’s ties with PTI exposed

In a recent development, a notification circulating on social media revealed that Cynthia D Ritchie’s lawyer is PTI ‘s secretary legal affairs of Insaf Youth Wing.

Cynthia D Ritchie’s lawyer is @PTIofficial ‘s secretary legal affairs of Insaf youth wing. Cynthia’s youthia connection exposed. #Baji420 pic.twitter.com/TD9tX1NLKt — Kasim Gilani (@KasimGillani) June 11, 2020

Amateur filmmaker, communications consultant, NGO worker, blogger, vlogger, Pakistan’s gori lover, Cynthia Dawn Ritchie has access to corridors that are shut not only to the average Pakistani but even the rich and famous.

Cynthia D Ritchie not only visits but is photographed visiting sensitive military locations. On her own admitting, she has been gallivanting in protected areas during war-like times; President’s house, PM’s house, ministers’ bungalows.

With no known sources of income, she claims to spend her own money to help build Pakistan’s image on the world stage. But she has done nothing of consequence in the decade she has spent in Pakistan. She has made films for YouTube that are viewed by Pakistanis and not one video has reached a 100,000-view mark.

While she hasn’t been much active on the world stage, she has been very reactive when it comes to Pakistan’s internal matters. She is batting for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) because she admires Imran Khan since he visited Texas before she moved to Pakistan. As if that was not enough, she has now vowed to finish PPP.

She came to Pakistan in 2009 as a tourist and fell in love with it. A fellow Texan, Azam Swati, was the science and technology minister then. She came back in 2010 to work with Health Minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin, whom she last week accused of going too far down while giving her a back rub. She then got to know then Interior Minister Rehman Malik, who she has accused of rape and the Prime Minister, Yousaf Raza Gilani, who she accused of touching inappropriately as he gave her a hug.

That’s as bitter an experience as can be. But she distanced herself from these PPP leaders once she got to know Imran Khan the rising star. According to socialite Ali Saleem, aka Begum Nawazish Ali, Imran Khan once proposed to Cynthia, not marriage but sex. She knew the right people in Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League as well. Cynthia clearly is attracted to powerful people, or power naturally gravitates towards her.