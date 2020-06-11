Belgian prince fined for violating Spain’s lockdown

A Belgian prince who contracted coronavirus after breaking lockdown rules in Spain has been fined 10,400 euros.

Prince Joachim was issued with the penalty for failing to observe a 14-day quarantine period after arriving in the country.

Spanish media reported that he landed in Spain on May 24 with permission to work. From there, he took a high-speed train to Cordoba, which is where his girlfriend is from, and attended various social gatherings.

In doing so, he broke Spanish law which requires all new arrivals to automatically quarantine for 14 days.

He has since apologised for the incident. “I did not intend to offend or disrespect anyone in these very difficult times and deeply regret my actions and accept the consequences,” he said in a statement released through his attorney in Spain.

Joachim now has 15 days to appeal the fine, but if he pays it soon it can be reduced by 50%.

Prince Joachim is a nephew of Belgium’s King Philippe and tenth in line to the throne.