Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Nawaz Sharif

An accountability court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case.

Along with Nawaz Sharif, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari were once again summoned to attend a hearing in the same case. During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Muzaffar Abbasi pleaded to the court to issue a non-bailable arrest warrant for Nawaz Sharif.

He also requested that since Nawaz Sharif has been living abroad from November last year, declarations against the PML-N leader should be published in the UK’s news channels, social media, and newspaper.

The prosecutor further informed the court that another co-accused in the case, Anwar Majeed, was incarcerated in Karachi’s Malir jail for his alleged involvement in other references.

The hearing today was attended by Gilani and suspect Abdul Majid Ghani, while Zardari’s application exempting him from appearing before the court today was accepted.

The court, while exempting Zardari from attending proceedings today, ordered that another notice for appearance be sent to the former president.