Baffled Indian media reports hilarious news after PAF’s befitting response

Pakistani cyber space claimed that Indian jets tried to enter into Pakistani airspace in Karachi.

Yet, there is no official statement from the Pakistan Armed Forces over the reports of Indian Air Force jets crossing the LoC and flying over Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

The Indian Air Force has denied any such activity. However, it is amusing to see Indian media continue its tradition of false reporting, and release fake stories of IAF jets intruding into Pakistan’s airspace.

Since Indian channels could not report the coward attempt of IAF, they ended up reporting hilarious news about PAF jets flying within Pakistan’s airspace.

Notably, Pakistani citizens shared videos of jets over Karachi when a citywide blackout was imposed by authorities.

While it was later found that the jets in question were patrolling Pakistani Air Force (PAF) aircraft, Indian defence journalist Shiv Aroor stressed that this development is a result of Balakot Air Strike’s success.

Ironically, this statement portrays him to be unaware of the fact that on February 27, 2019, Pakistan shot down two Indian Air Force jets, namely the (IAF) MiG-21 Bison and SU-30 fighter aircraft.

As a result of this shot down, Pakistan captured the downed plane’s pilot, wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was served ‘fantastic tea’ by Pakistani authorities and later returned to India as gesture of good will.

Other than the shooting down the MiG-21, a Mi-17V5 helicopter of the IAF became the victim of fratricide, killing six IAF officers and crew onboard.

PAF patrolling was not a sign of panic but a symbol of diligence and swift response which Indian Airforce does not seem to have any idea about.