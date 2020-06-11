With the rising tensions within the Unites States, along with the daily political discourse that’s been increasingly taking place over the last few years, Twitter has decided that folks on its platform might benefit from reading an article before retweeting it, to encourage a more productive discussion.

Twitter announced that it will begin testing a new feature that will prompt users to think before they tweet articles they haven’t read.

This test is currently limited to Android users in English. If a user decides to retweet an article before reading it, Twitter may prompt them to open it before they do so. Twitter did not say when it plans to bring the feature to additional operating systems.

“Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it,” Twitter said. “To help promote informed discussion, we’re testing a new prompt on Android — when you Retweet an article that you haven’t opened on Twitter, we may ask if you’d like to open it first.”