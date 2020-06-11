Indian leaders play blame games as China occupies Indian territory

BJP member Tapir Gao said that China had “occupied 50-60 kilometres” of Indian territory and warned if there will be a Doklam-like standoff with the neighbouring country, it will be in Arunachal Pradesh.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, Gao said that China has raised objections and made statements after visits of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah to the state.

Gao, who is an MP from Arunachal East, said that an area in Arunachal Pradesh, where former External Affairs Minister Jaswant Singh was posted as an Army Captain, was not with India now.

“China has occupied 50-60 kilometres of our territory. If there will be a Doklam-like standoff in the future, it will be in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said and urged the government to take necessary steps.

The standoff between India and China in 2017 in Doklam had ended after 73 days after both sides agreed to withdraw their troops.

The war of words between the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged Chinese intrusion in Ladakh escalated on Tuesday, with Rahul Gandhi asking defence minister Rajnath Singh whether China has occupied Indian territory.

“Once RM (Raksha Mantri – defence minister) is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh,” the former Congress chief asked on Twitter.

Singh had on Monday hit out at the Congress party with a couplet of the famous Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, saying, “Haath me dard ho to dawa kije, haath hi jab dard ho to kya kije (when there is pain in the hand, one takes medicine, but what does one do when the hand itself is a pain).”

“Hand” is the election symbol of the Congress party.

Singh’s attack was in response to Gandhi’s swipe at home minister Amit Shah over the alleged Chinese intrusion in Ladakh. Gandhi had said “everyone knows the reality” of the situation at the borders.

Gandhi had tweaked a couplet by Ghalib to attack Shah. “Everyone knows the reality of the borders, but ‘Shah-yad’ (maybe) it’s a good idea to keep oneself happy,” he tweeted in Hindi.