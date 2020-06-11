Airlines improvise gradual liftoff as lockdowns ease

Cabin crews on standby with destinations revealed only hours before the flight, pilots put on simulators to keep up to date — an airline restarting after the pandemic is a far cry from the clockwork precision of the pre-coronavirus world. “Flexibility” is the top priority, said Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr last week, as the airline has “developed completely new procedures in flight and route planning”.

As borders slammed shut to halt virus transmission, about 90 percent of passenger connections at the German airline fell away, leaving an “emergency” timetable comparable to the 1950s.