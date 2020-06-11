‘Can You Hear Me?’ — a funny, empathetic portrait of three strugglers

As its title suggests, French-Canadian series Can You Hear Me? is about people who want to be heard and comforted. They don’t look like matinee idols and live on the fringes of society. They go through a lot. But despite all that, it manages to be one of the funniest shows I’ve seen recently. Meet Ada, Carolanne and Fabiola, three messy friends from a messy Quebec ghetto. Ada is a prostitute with anger management issues and has to make mandatory visits to a therapist on account of a recent incident. She has no qualms about going to any extent to survive. Carolanne is a moody, tomboyish woman who is grappling with a relationship issue and an unwelcome pregnancy. Fabiola is a manager at a Burrito joint who has to deal with a junkie sister and her daughter. But she believes in Jesus. Oh, and she has an eating disorder.