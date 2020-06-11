Afghan peace efforts get a boost as Khalilzad meets Ashraf Ghani

US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday held talks with Afghan President Dr Ashraf Ghani in Kabul on peace process, a day after Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa-led high-level team discussed ways for reconciliation with the Afghan leaders in Kabul.

Dr Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, a senior Qatari official dealing with Afghan affairs, also arrived in Kabul on Wednesday and met Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah and Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar on peace efforts.

Khalilzad arrived in Kabul on Wednesday after holding a second meeting with the Taliban in Qatar after his talks in Pakistan, sources told Daily Times. His recent visit to Pakistan was part of his mission to seek Pakistan’s help in the beginning of the intra-Afghan dialogue.

Khalilzad and President Ghani discussed the required practical steps ahead of the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations, reduction in violence and continuation of the ceasefire, and commitments about the peace process by the international community and regional countries, the presidential palace said.

President Ghani said Afghan government is committed to the peace process, and said his government supports taking practical steps for the peace process for the establishment of peace.

He said peace is a national demand in Afghanistan and the Afghan government also considers it as a top priority and will work jointly with the international community to achieve the goal.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdullah said that he had a productive meeting with the Qatari envoy Al-Qahtani and welcomed Qatar’s continued positive and constructive role in the Afghan peace process.

“Dr Al-Qahtani assured us of Qatar’s continued support for the peace effort, & stressed that his country is ready to assist Afghanistan in attaining a lasting peace. In our meeting we also discussed the issue of prisoners’ exchange, & the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations,” Abdullah said in a twitter post.

Hopes are high for the start of the negotiations.

Sharifa Zurmati Wardak, member of the negotiation team, said in a twitter post that the intra-Afghan talks are expected to start in Qatar in the last week of June and the second round will be held in Germany or Norway while Uzbekistan has also offered to host the dialogue. President Ghani’s office said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated support for the peace process in Afghanistan in his meeting with President Ghani.

The Presidential Palace said General Bajwa assured that Pakistan backs the sovereignty, independence of Afghanistan and democracy in the country, according to the statement posted on the website of the Afghan president.

General Bajwa also met Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah during his day-long visit.

“Bajwa expressed Pakistan’s support for our efforts & earliest possible start of Intra-Afghan talks. I told him that we are ready to engage with the Taliban on our common issues to end conflict & live together in peace. I reiterated on Pakistan’s constructive role in this regard,” Abdullah said.

General Bajwa visited Afghanistan two days he held talks with Khalilzad during which both shared steps taken for the regional security situation including Afghan refugees issue, Afghan reconciliation process and Pak-Afghan border management. Both had agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals.

Khalilzad is making efforts for the start of the intra-Afghan dialogue and his recent visit to Pakistan was part of his mission. He had earlier held talks with the Taliban representatives in Qatar on Sunday.

Afghan officials said the government has released 3000 Taliban prisoners as part of its commitment to advancing peace efforts. “Further releases will continue in tandem with reduction in violence and progress toward direct negotiations with the Government,” Javid Faisal, spokesman for Afghan NSA said.