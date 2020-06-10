Daniel Craig to play the role of father, fight pandemic in new James Bond film

In Daniel Craig’s upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, the world-famous spy will also be seen essaying the role of a father to a daughter.

Other than this, reports suggest he will also save the world from a pandemic similar to Covid-19 in the new film. Bond will be a father to a five-year-old daughter Mathilde with his lover Dr Madeleine Swann, played by French actress Lea Seydoux.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, famous for her work in Fleabag, has rewritten the script after filmmaker Danny Boyle exited that film and was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga. No Time to Die, which was initially scheduled to be released in April 2020, has been postponed until November due to coronavirus. MGM, Universal, and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced that No Time To Die will be released in the UK on November 12 and in the US on November 25.