Increasing number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is a serious threat: Abdul aleem Khan

LAHORE: Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the increasing number of corona patients in Punjab, especially in Lahore, is a serious issue, adding that the Government as well as the citizens have to show responsibility and adhere to the announced safety norms and must execute more of them.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Corona at the Chief Minister’s House here today in which Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and two Health Secretaries besides relevant officers attended. Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that there was a need to keep the citizens informed about the security measures and for this purpose proper advertisement of SOPs through print and electronic media should be carried out.

Strict checking of areas has to be ensured and special plan has to be prepared especially for Lahore, Senior Minister stressed. Abdul Aleem Khan said that there is no doubt that the pressure of Corona patients on Government hospitals is very high for which the Health Department should also increase the facilities for Corona patients in Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

Similarly citizens should be provided accurate information about the treatment of corona so that they do not listen to rumors. He directed the Health Department to keep a one-month backup of Corona in Government hospitals to deal with any situation. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan appealed to the citizens not to take undue advantage of the leniency of the Government, to leave their homes as little as possible and to use sanitizers as much as possible besides covering their faces.

The supply of medicines should be ensured but the prices of Corona medicines and injections need to be closely monitored so that there is no overcharge to the citizens, Abdul Aleem Khan concluded.

In the meeting of the Cabinet Committee, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik said that the process of checking, issuing fines and warnings to the citizens at various places has already been started for the last several days and efforts are being made to implement SOPS in the markets and bazaars as well. The Secretary Health gave a detailed briefing on the current situation in Corona across the province.