1 dead, 15 injured in Mian Channu NADRA office roof collapse

MIAN CHANNU: One women dead fifteen injured after roof of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office collapsed in Mian Channu.

17 staff members including 11 citizens were buried under the rubble. District Emergency Officer Dr. Ijaz Anjum arrives at the scene and monitoring the rescue operations.

Rescue team rescued 15 injured people from the wreckage and shifted them to the hospital. More rescue operations are still underway 1 woman died in accident.

Meanwhile, police and rescue teams are still working to evacuate other injured from the rubble of the collapsed roof.