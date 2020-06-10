1 dead, 15 injured in Mian Channu NADRA office roof collapse

MIAN CHANNU: One women dead fifteen injured after roof of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office collapsed in Mian Channu. https://dailytimes.com.pk/assets/uploads/2020/06/10/VID-20200610-WA0020.mp417 staff members including 11 citizens were buried under the rubble. District Emergency Officer Dr. Ijaz Anjum arrives at the scene and monitoring the rescue operations. https://dailytimes.com.pk/assets/uploads/2020/06/10/VID-20200610-WA0019.mp4Rescue team rescued 15 injured people from the wreckage and shifted them to the hospital. More rescue operations are still underway 1 woman died in accident.Meanwhile, police and rescue teams are still working to evacuate other injured from the rubble of the collapsed roof.