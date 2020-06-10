Ceasefire Violations: Pakistan summoned Indian diplomat

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register a “strong protest” over the June 9 ceasefire violations that injured four civilians in the Jandrot Sector of the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office in Islamabad said that four civilians were injured due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by India in Jandrot sector on June 9.

The Indian forces along “the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” it said.

The FO claimed that India has so far this year committed 1,296 ceasefire violations, resulting in seven deaths and serious injuries to 98 civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

