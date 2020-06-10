Park Lane case: AC adjourns Zardari’s indictment till July

Accountability court has postponed the hearing of the Park Lane case filed against former president Asif Ali Zardari till 17th July.

AC Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing during which Asif Ali Zardari’s counsel submitted an application seeking exemption of former president from the court appearance as he is unable to attend the court hearing due to his ailment.

The court accepted his exemption in the Park Lane case and postponed the proceedings till July.

The Park Lane reference has been registered against Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur under different sections of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other accused face charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.

According to anti-graft watchdog body, Asif Ali Zardari was allegedly running a fake front company by the name of Parathon as a shareholder in Park Lane properties.

A loan worth Rs 1.5 billion was taken out from the bank and transferred to the company account in a private bank.