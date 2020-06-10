PAF brews another fantastic cup of tea as Indian jets try entering into Pak airspace

Pakistani cyber space vigorously discusses that Indian jets tried to enter into Pakistani airspace in Karachi.

People on Twitter claimed that various Indian Air Force jets were seen flying near Karachi which led to a blackout in the port city.

“I definitely saw jet planes, live near airport. Whats up,” said Laraib Mohib from Karachi. “There were a lot of fighter jets flying around in Karachi probably,” added Ayesha Zafar, also from Karachi. However, IAF sources have rejected any such activity by its fighter aircraft over Pakistan.

Last night Indian fighter jets try to enter in Pakistan. But Pakistan air force pushed him back.

نعرہِ تکبیر #PakistanAirForce pic.twitter.com/ici6iNpakd — Aziz ur Rehman (@azizr1994) June 10, 2020

I think Indian Air force wants to eat Nihari of #Karachi instead of Kashmiri tea. May Allah help our fighters to keep the grace of #Pakistan again. #PakistanZindabad!#PakistanAirForce #PAF — Abdul Rehman Tiwana (@GCAbdulRehman) June 9, 2020

Once again, the Pakistan Air Force maintained our pride ♥️#PakistanAirForce pic.twitter.com/DCkLmkFUP8 — S O H A I L👓 ( سہیل) (@Msohailsays) June 10, 2020

A public message for Indian Army & Indian Air Force #PakistanAirForce pic.twitter.com/YEuFUrYPxE — بـــنــت بـلــــوچ (@bntebaloch) June 10, 2020

So, they ran away after listening to the roar of the fighter jets of #PakistanAirForce above #Karachi. These cowards couldn’t do anything before and they won’t be able to do anything after either…#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/Iy1Zz7OsmI — Abu Hamzah Qadiri (@SalmanRazaQadri) June 10, 2020

#PakistanAirForce This time we will surprise India once again. pic.twitter.com/W8IKk7Y4Z4 — Malik Ateeq (@MalikAt54013819) June 10, 2020

For the first time since February 27, the patrolling of fighter jets has been increased. I live very close to Kamra Air Base. There has been a lot of noise from Pakistan Air Force fighter jets in the air for the last few days.🇵🇰🇵🇰#PakistanAirForce#Turky#PakArmy pic.twitter.com/nKKMT9LvrM — Wasid Yousafzai🇹🇷🇵🇰 (@Wasid007) June 10, 2020

IAF before planing any misadventure take advice from your abhinonden ..#PakistanAirForce#IndiaWantsSurpriseAgain

pic.twitter.com/C1hkWlt1Py — Mahi khan (@maahi__khan) June 10, 2020

I am a pest control service for the enemies of the green. I am a Shaheen. I am #PakistanAirForce@TheTeamPatriots #IndiaWantsSurpriseAgain pic.twitter.com/olIGwtQ6uo — WASEEM TARIQ (@Waseemt37272046) June 10, 2020

There is no official statement from the Pakistan Armed Forces over the rumours of Indian Air Force jets crossing the LoC and flying over Karachi and other parts of Sindh. The Indian Air Force has denied any such activity.

On February 27, 2019, Pakistan shot down Two Indian Air Force aircraft namely the (IAF) MiG-21 Bison and SU-30 fighter aircraft.

Both sides made differing claims about what transpired that day. The shootdown occurred during an engagement following an Indian strike on Pakistani territory.

As a result of the Pakistani shootdown of the IAF aircraft, Pakistan captured and subsequently returned the downed plane’s pilot, wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman as good will gesture.

Other than the downing of the MiG-21, a Mi-17V5 helicopter of the IAF became the victim of fratricide, killing six IAF officers and crew onboard.

India’s statement that its air force shot down one of Pakistan’s U.S.-built F-16 aircraft during a military flareup in late February appears untrue, according to a report by Washington, D.C.-based Foreign Policy magazine, which cited two U.S. defense officials it didn’t identify.

A U.S. count of Pakistan’s F-16 jets revealed none to be missing, the U.S. officials told Foreign Policy, undercutting India’s position that its air force shot down a Pakistan Air Force jet in a clash that also led to the loss of a Soviet-era Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison and state of the art SU-30 aircraft which for the first time in history was shot down in an aerial combat.