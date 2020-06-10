Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

PAF brews another fantastic cup of tea as Indian jets try entering into Pak airspace

Noor ul Ain Ali

Pakistani cyber space vigorously discusses that Indian jets tried to enter into Pakistani airspace in Karachi.

India Pakistan: Kashmir fighting sees Indian aircraft downed - BBC ...

People on Twitter claimed that various Indian Air Force jets were seen flying near Karachi which led to a blackout in the port city.

“I definitely saw jet planes, live near airport. Whats up,” said Laraib Mohib from Karachi. “There were a lot of fighter jets flying around in Karachi probably,” added Ayesha Zafar, also from Karachi. However, IAF sources have rejected any such activity by its fighter aircraft over Pakistan.

There is no official statement from the Pakistan Armed Forces over the rumours of Indian Air Force jets crossing the LoC and flying over Karachi and other parts of Sindh. The Indian Air Force has denied any such activity.

On February 27, 2019, Pakistan shot down Two Indian Air Force aircraft namely the (IAF) MiG-21 Bison and SU-30 fighter aircraft.

Both sides made differing claims about what transpired that day. The shootdown occurred during an engagement following an Indian strike on Pakistani territory.

As a result of the Pakistani shootdown of the IAF aircraft, Pakistan captured and subsequently returned the downed plane’s pilot, wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman as good will gesture.

Other than the downing of the MiG-21, a Mi-17V5 helicopter of the IAF became the victim of fratricide, killing six IAF officers and crew onboard.

India’s statement that its air force shot down one of Pakistan’s U.S.-built F-16 aircraft during a military flareup in late February appears untrue, according to a report by Washington, D.C.-based Foreign Policy magazine, which cited two U.S. defense officials it didn’t identify.

A U.S. count of Pakistan’s F-16 jets revealed none to be missing, the U.S. officials told Foreign Policy, undercutting India’s position that its air force shot down a Pakistan Air Force jet in a clash that also led to the loss of a Soviet-era Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison and state of the art SU-30 aircraft which for the first time in history was shot down in an aerial combat.

 

 

 

 

 

Submit a Comment