KSE-100: stocks fall flat amid consolidation

Stocks fell flat on Tuesday as index witnessed a day of consolidation after market recorded consecutive gains. Kse-100 index oscillated between negative and positive territory throughout the trading session to eventually settle at 34,803.60 after edging up by 54.03points.

The market witnessed a selling pressure despite the anticipation that the government will introduce fresh economic incentives in the upcoming budget. Investors are expecting the Government may reduce Value added tax (VAT) to support export industry and may also possibly reduce Capital gain tax (CGT). On Tuesday, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh assured the businessmen that the government was thoroughly considering their proposals for the upcoming budget. He said It will be a relief budget and most of the recommendations of made bt business community will be incorporated into budgetary measures.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 61.45 points to record its intraday low at 34,688.12 but managed to recover its losses and touched its intraday high of 34,855.39 after it gained 105.82 points.Total volume traded for the index was 145.55 million shares, while the overall market volumes jumped from 222.14 million shares in the previous session to 238.21 million shares.

The volume chart was led by Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited, followed by Jahanghir Siddiqui and Company Limited and Pakistan Refinery Limited Right.

Sectors that propped up the index included banking sector with 61.28 points, followed by cement sector with 19.76 points and the pharmaceutical sector with 15.95 points. Among the scrips, the gains were led by United Bank Limited with 31.99 points, followed by Lucky Cement Limited with 29.24 points and Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited with 15.14 points, AGP Limited with 13 points and NESTLE with 11 points.

Among the Sectors, the index was let down by Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 39 points, Power Generation & Distribution with 23 points, Fertilizer with 12 points, Oil & Gas Marketing Companies with 9 points and Tobacco with 7 points. Among the scrips, the most points taken off the index was by Pakistan Petroleum Limited which stripped the index of 23 points followed by Hub Power Company Limited with 19 points, ENGRO with 10 points, Pakistan Oilfields Limited with 9 points and Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with 7 points.

Global Markets

Global stocks continued to show mixed trend on Tuesday as investors held back ahead U.S Federal Reserve’s policy announcement. The sentiments dipped after American National Bureau of Economic Research’s Business Cycle Dating Committee announced United States’ economy officially entered a recession in February 2020, bringing the longest expansion on record to an end as the novel coronavirus pandemic caused economic activity to slow sharply. This downturn is the first since 2009, when the last recession ended, and marks the end of the longest expansion — 128 months — in records dating back to 1854. Most economists expect this recession to be both particularly deep and exceptionally short, perhaps just a few months, as states reopen and economic activity resumes.

In U.S, stocks were weighed down by the economic data, while the Wall Street also booked profit and marked Tuesday the day of consolidation. However later in the day, stocks pared early losses after major tech stocks lifting tech heavy Nasdaq by 0.2% to hit a fresh record high after trading lower to start the session. Amazon and Apple stocks gained 2.1% and 1.8% respectively, to hit all-time highs, while Facebook edged higher by 3.1% and Netflix stocks surged 2.7%. Google-parent Company Alphabet also posted a 1% gain. But, The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 151 points lower, or 0.6% and was on pace to snap a six-day winning streak after it lost 300 points in earlier trade. The S&P 500 was down 0.6%, well off its session lows.

In Asia, the stocks edged higher investor sentiments in the region continues to remain elevated amid an easing of coronavirus lockdown measures. The gains were led by Hong Kong Hang’s Seng index gained 1.13% while Chinese stocks lifted Shanghai composite up by 0.62% to around 2,956.11. In japan, Nikkei 225 in Japan closed 0.38% lower at 23,091.03 after Japanese economy entered recession after economy contracted an annualized 2.2% in the January-March quarter. South Korea’s Kospi index also rose 0.21% to close at 2,188.92.

In Europe, stocks tanked as major stock including banking sectors plunged however health care sector bucked up the trend. Investor’s lost momentum over receding hopes of economic recovery. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 1.87%, Germany’s DAX lost 1.16% and CAC 40 in France lost 1.28%, while other major bourses also landed in negative territory. Investors sentiments ere dented after European statistics agency Eurostat revealed that the Euro zone GDP contracted by 3.1% year-on-year in the first quarter, while on a quarterly basis, the bloc’s economy shrank by 3.6%, as covid-19-induced lockdowns brought about the sharpest fall in growth since records began in 1995.