PM resolves to take sugar inquiry to its ‘logical end’

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday reiterated his strong resolve to safeguard the rights of the people of Pakistan at all costs by taking the issue of sugar inquiry to its logical end.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, the prime minister said the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf’s government strongly believes in complete transparency and securing rights of the people. He assured the meeting that the prices of sugar will be brought down at all costs and the public will feel that the government is committed to secure the interest of masses. “It is a fight for the people of Pakistan. Anyone found involved in it will face the action,” a press release of the PM Office Media Wing quoted the prime minister as saying.

The meeting was apprised about the steps taken on the recommendations of Sugar Inquiry Commission. After the prime minister’s approval, the action was being taken which had three dimensions. The first pertained to punishment and recovery, which entails further seven different actions as detailed below:

– The commission reviewed the issue of subsidy from the year 2014 to 2019 under which a subsidy of Rs 29 billion was given. However, under the prime minister’s direction, the said issue was referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that will consider the matter from 1985, especially during the 90s under its relevant jurisdiction and laws.

– The issues of income tax and benami transactions were referred to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which will complete the proceedings within 90 days. The commission had examined issues of nine mills, but now under the prime minister’s direction, the FBR has been asked to investigate 88 other mills as well.

– The issue of cartelization was referred to the Competition Commission of Pakistan that will complete its proceedings within 90 days.

– The issues of waiver of loans, auctioning of mortgaged assets of banks and loans default were handed over to the State Bank of Pakistan to complete the task within 90 days.

– The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will look into corporate fraud issue.

– The commission of fraud and money laundering in imports has been handed over to FIA.

– The relevant provincial anti-corruption departments will look into the issues of sugarcane prices and violation of provincial rules.

The cabinet was further apprised that the second part of commission’s report is related to regulatory framework under which the amendments in the relevant laws are under consideration so as to tackle the issues like forward sale, etc.

The meeting was briefed that a committee headed by the minister for industries and production has been set up, which will present its recommendations over measures for bringing down sugar price, besides suggesting steps at the level of framing of policy.

The cabinet was apprised that the federal government will provide 1,000 more beds equipped with ventilators during the current month of June in all the four provinces to upgrade the health facilities in the country and to meet the requirement of Covid-19 affected patients. Moreover, for the relevant coronavirus information and awareness about the facilities, a web site and mobile application (RMS) are being utilized.

The prime minister said in the current situation, the role of leadership is very critical. He observed that a segment of the society has misconceptions about the contagion, which should be removed. “Considering the economic conditions of the country, the lockdown is not possible as the country confronts twin challenges of coronavirus pandemic and the poverty,” he added.

The prime minister stressed upon facing the situation instead of getting into panic and said its spread can be contained by fully implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He underlined the need to persuade the public and made them to strictly observe the SOPs. The meeting was also apprised about the available coronavirus treatment facilities in different hospitals of Islamabad. During the current month, an addition of 200 beds will be made in these hospitals.

The cabinet was informed that for the National Assembly session, a mechanism over the SOPs has been agreed upon with the consultation of the speaker and the political leadership.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed that maximum punitive action must be taken against all those responsible for artificial shortage of petrol in the country.

The cabinet noted that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Petroleum Division have legal authority to physically enter and inspect oil companies storage facilities. It directed the petroleum ministry to form joint raiding teams comprising representatives of the Petroleum Division, OGRA, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and district administrations, which will inspect all petrol depots/storage, and have all authority to enter any site.

The cabinet decided that anyone found involved in hoarding would face full force of law, including arrest and forced release of such stores. Any company found not maintaining the mandatory stocks and supply to its outlets, as per their license, will face punitive actions, including suspension and cancellation of license and heavy fines. The prime minister directed that the Petroleum Division and OGRA to take all actions necessary to ensure regular supplies within 48-72 hours.

The Ministry of Energy informed the cabinet that in June 2019 total petrol supplies were 650,000 metric tons while 850,000 metric tons of supplies were arranged for June 2020. The cabinet urged the public not to engage in panic buying as the stocks that are being hoarded will be identified and ensured to be available in the market and action taken against hoarders. The prime minister directed the minister for petroleum and OGRA to ensure that every oil marketing company (OMC) maintains 21-day stock to meet its license conditions.

The prime minister also took notice of the poultry price hike and directed the advisor on finance to convene a meeting of National Price Monitoring Control Committee and submit a detailed report before the cabinet.

He also directed for expediting the introduction of e-filing and e-tracking systems in the ministries for bringing improvement in the performance of the government institutions and ensuring implementation of decisions in that regard within the set time frame.

The meeting was also briefed about the recommendations of a task force over the proper utilization of the abandoned properties and streamlining of Evacuee Trust Board affairs. It was told that under the abandoned properties category, there were a total of 47,000 such properties. The prime minister directed for accelerating the identification process of such properties and completion of their geo-tagging process at the earliest.

The cabinet ratified the decisions of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting of June 3, 2020. While contemplating the ECC’s decision about the Pakistan Steel Mills, it noted that the present government’s agenda is reforms. The entire burden of non-functional institution has been put on the people, therefore, it is need of the hour to further advance the reforms agenda, it stressed.

It approved the recommendations of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain about the procedure for ensuring the induction of able and talented people in the government departments, particularly heads of the departments.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahzad Arbab briefed the cabinet about making improvement in the performance of government departments, particularly fixing targets for the institutions and introducing a system of performance contract for its achievement.

The cabinet approved appointment of Dilshad Ali Ahmed as President/Chief Executive Officer of SME Bank Limited.

It also approved allocation of Sector G-12 for the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation and in this connection approval was also given for acquiring land in these sectors. The cabinet was assured that flats will be constructed for the dwellers of Katchi Abaidis (slums) in this sector.

The cabinet also approved the Board of Directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. It accorded approval for the constitution of a committee to conduct inquiry about sabotaging of IRSA’s (Indus River System Authority) telemetry system, which was set up by WAPDA (Water and Power Development Authority) in 2002. The committee comprising Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Aviation and Secretary Ministry of Commerce and Trade, would determine the involvement of members IRSA or any other person or persons in sabotaging the system. The committee would also determine the causes of mismanagement in getting consultancy services in the World Bank project. The committee after completing its work, would submit its report in 15 days.