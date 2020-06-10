Pakistan reports 105 deaths in a day; 58 people die in Punjab

Pakistan on Tuesday reported record 105 deaths by novel coronavirus in one day as the number of positive cases surged to 110,829. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,209.

According to the latest figures, 40,819 cases have been reported in Punjab, 41,303 in Sindh, 14,527 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,031 in Balochistan, 952 in Gilgit Baltistan, 5,785 in Islamabad and 412 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir so far. The virus has claimed at least 2,209 lives while around 35,070 coronavirus patients have recovered.

Punjab reported an additional 1,916 new Covid-19 cases, according to the national database, taking the provincial tally to 40,819. It has also recorded the highest single-day death toll of any province after 58 more people died from the virus in the last 24 hours. This has taken the province’s total fatalities to 773.

Ten employees at the Governor House Punjab have tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson said Tuesday. According to the spokesperson, at least 133 employees were tested for the virus. Governor Sarwar himself has tested negative and is busy with work as usual, said the spokesperson. “All possible precautions are being taken at the Governor House to safeguard against the virus,” he added.

Islamabad reported 456 new coronavirus cases, taking its total to 5,785, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal. Gilgit Baltistan has reported 20 new cases while Azad Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed 16, taking their tallies to 952 and 412, respectively. GB and AJK have also recorded one death each, taking their total fatalities to 14 and nine while Islamabad has not reported any additional deaths from the virus.

At least 243 people have infected with the novel coronavirus in Balochistan, bringing the provincial tally to 7,031. Four more patients have succumbed to the contagious disease, taking the fatalities to 62 so far. As much as 2,462 patients have removed from the virus since the outbreak of the virus in the province.

At least 521 more coronavirus cases emerged in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw, taking the provincial tally to 14,527. The contagious disease has claimed 23 more lives, bringing the provincial death toll to 610 so far. According to health authorities, 52 more patients have recovered from the virus.

As many as 26 employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government secretariat have tested positive for Covid-19. Samples were taken from 104 employees and 73 tested negative for the deadly disease. Affected employees have quarantined at home. The secretariat is currently implementing sanitation gates, masks and other necessary measures.

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab reported 1,748 new cases in the province, raising the provincial tally to 41,303. The Sindh government’s spokesperson took to microblogging website Twitter and said 17 persons succumbed to the virus and 759 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The office of Sindh Healthcare Commission has been closed after several employees tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the administration of the commission, the office has been closed as a precautionary measure and it will be reopened after disinfecting spray. The Sindh Healthcare Commission employees have been quarantined.

Around 750 more people recovered from the coronavirus within the past 24 hours in Sindh, said Wahab. According to him, 19,800 patients have recovered from the province so far.