NAB approves inquiries against Zafar Mirza, ex-health minister Aamir Kiani

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday approved inquiries against Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, former health minister Aamir Mehmood Kiani, and certain officials of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and the Capital Development Authority.

A meeting of the NAB’s Executive Board chaired by Justice (r) Javed Iqbal held earlier green-signaled the three inquiries, according to a statement issued by the anti-graft watchdog.

Exact details of the inquiries against Kiani and the officials of the PCAA and CDA are not available so far. However, the one against Dr Mirza – who has been spearheading Pakistan’s response to the coronavirus pandemic – was made based on complaints against him.

The notification mentioned that the purpose of providing details from the NAB’s executive meeting was not to hurt anyone but that all of the inquiries were initiated on the basis of allegations.

Kiani was removed as the health minister back in April 2019 during a major cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Imran Khan almost nine months of holding the post. He faces allegations of illegally bumping up the prices of medicines.

On the other hand, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had recently initiated action on a complaint of the Young Pharmacists Association, which had accused Dr Mirza had face masks smuggled in collaboration with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The meeting was held at NAB Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal. Deputy chairman, prosecutor general accountability, director general operations, director general NAB Rawalpindi and other senior officers attended the meeting.

“All the inquiries and investigations are initiated on the basis of allegations which are not final. The decision to proceed ahead with the cases is taken after listening the both sides of the picture,” the NAB statement read.

The meeting authorised sending inquiries against officers of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources and others to the ministry after analysing inquiry and perusing audit paras.

Under the leadership of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, the NAB has directly or indirectly recovered Rs 178 billion in the last 28 months and deposited it in the national exchequer. Prestigious national and international institutions, especially World Economic Forum, Transparency International Pakistan and PILDAT, in their recent reports have lauded the performance of NAB. At present, some 1,229 references having accumulated value of over Rs 900 billion are under trial in different accountability courts.

During the meeting, the NAB chairman directed all director generals to conclude complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within stipulated timeframe. He directed prosecutors, investigation officers to pursue NAB cases after preparations by ensuring concrete evidence in accordance with law so that the corrupt could be punished.