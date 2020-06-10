Notification issued to allow export of PPEs, hand sanitisers: adviser

While the country has secured orders for the export of personal protective equipment (PPE), Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday that notification allowing export of PPE and hand sanitisers has been issued.

In a tweet, Abdul Razak Dawood said that the government has done its part. The advisor urged the exporters to “go full speed ahead to capture a good share of world market.”

However, the commerce advisor made it clear that this notification does not apply to Tyvek suits, N95 masks and surgical masks.

Dawood said that Tyvek suits, N95 masks and surgical masks will not be exported to meet local needs. He said locally-manufactured protective equipment will be exported as the government is striving to boost the country’s export. However, he added, the first and foremost priority is to ensure a smooth supply of PPE in the country.