Pakistan, IMF agree to raise govt employees’ salaries in budget

After days of negotiations, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have finally reached consensus over the issue of increase in salaries of government employees in the upcoming 2020-21 fiscal year budget. According to details, the third round of budget talks between Pakistan and IMF was held here on Tuesday today in which IMF agreed to the increase in salaries of government employees.

Pakistan has also managed to persuade the IMF for an increase in pension of retired employees. The International Monetary Fund has also agreed on not increasing electricity bills and gas tariff till October.

Islamabad has assured IMF that it will also increase non-tax revenue.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had urged Pakistan to freeze the salaries of government employees and follow the path of fiscal consolidation by showing a nominal primary deficit in the new budget.

The government is set to unveil the budget on June 12. The federal government has decided to present a tax-free budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.

Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, earlier, said that the government will not introduce any new tax in the forthcoming budget while harsh measures will be taken to curb tax evasion. Federal Board of Revenue will be given special directions/powers to stop tax evasion in the country.