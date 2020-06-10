Marriyum Aurangzeb tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson and former information minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb has been tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. According to former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, Aurangzeb’s mother has also been tested positive for the virus along with her and he wished them a speedy recovery. Aurangzeb is the latest politician to test positive for the virus. On Monday, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and PTIA MNA Jai Prakash, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were tested positive for coronavirus.