India is going too far

It seems the Indian home minister has a rather short memory. And surely nobody but India’s own media really bought the bit about teaching Pakistan a lesson with airstrikes, etc, a little over a year ago, when it was in fact the Indians that lost face, not to mention their two combat aircraft, when the two sides last confronted each other in the skies. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has done the right thing by rebutting Amit Shah’s claims and warning New Delhi that any misadventure on India’s part would cost it very dearly indeed. No doubt the Indians have been itching for revenge ever since they went back red-nosed after the Abhinandan incident last March, and make nonsensical claims hyped by their media to please their constituents, but it only betrays their frustration since this is all that they can do.

The foreign minister was also right to ask just why the Indian government, as well as their belligerent media, was so quiet about all that is going on in Laddakh. There’s a good reason that nobody is lobbing verbal bombs across the border into China, because Beijing has also made it clear that the days when it tolerated such noise from New Delhi are long gone. And the way the Chinese have moved some heavy machinery in the region, to rightly counter India’s own hardware and roads popping up there, has made the costs of pushing too far abundantly clear to India. It seems the Modi administration is once again at its wit’s end, and has nothing better to do then spew the usual venom on prime time TV. The only people it can muscle around are helpless Kashmiris in the occupied valley and minorities inside India, who are being subjected to the worst kind of treatment just to please Hindu hardliners that Modi and his kind rely on for votes and high office.

Pakistan has already demonstrated what it can do to teach India a lesson once we are pushed too far. That is exactly what happened when the Indian air force though it could violate Pakistan’s airspace and get away with it. Only the Indians, unfortunately, have chosen to forget what happened next. This time, it is making the terrible strategic blunder of offending two very strong allies at the same time, especially when it does not have the military capability to handle even one at a time. If Modi doesn’t deescalate soon, Indians might well regret giving him a second term. *