Hadiqa schools Ushna over controversial Tweet about female singers

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah’s latest unpopular opinion about female singers got her in hot waters as it didn’t go down well with renowned singer Hadiqa Kiani.

In a recent tweet that has now been deleted, she questioned why all the female vocalists for OST’s in Pakistan, apart from Aima Baig and Quratulain Baloch, are “mediocre at best.” When someone replied with Hadiqa Kiani’s name, she responded in another tweet with a mere, “Ehn.”

After her reply came into Kiani’s notice, she schooled the starlet by sharing a long list of brilliant female vocalists from Pakistan.

“Women need to support women so I think it would be really cool if we gave her some songs from Pakistani female singers,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Shah later issued an apology and blamed the incident to her “late-night deliriousness”. She went onto add that she criticized the OST sung by Kiani for her upcoming drama “as a fan.”

Aima Baig also shared her thoughts on Shah’s remarks and said she respects what the actress said, adding that Kiani is “already a legendary artist for all of us”.

Baig further said, “There are many other young talented girls that are out there too who should be given a chance and be given the assurity that their dreams will also come true not today maybe, but tomorrow isn’t too far either.”