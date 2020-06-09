Skill matters not your skin colour: Ali Rehman

As people across the world protest against the alleged murder of George Floyd in the United States, another debate has raged on in the South Asian subcontinent.

Why does our society value white colour and discriminate against people with a darker complexion? Many celebrities have weighed in on the matter already.

So Chang had many misconceptions about how skin colour is the key to success in show business. Ali Rehman saved the day by stressing that even though it is a problem in a broader context, eventually, as an actor, it is your skill that pulls you through and makes you a star

One of those names include Ali Rehman Khan, who has always managed to stand on the right side of things and has always spoken up about social issues. So when our friend Chang did a show on the Gora Complex in light of the current #BlackLivesMatter movement, we saw the wise Ali Rehman Khan and Notti Nani nudging everyone to the right path. For those who are unaware of the show’s format, this was a satirical take on our society’s obsession with skin colour.

So Chang had many misconceptions about how skin colour is the key to success in show business. Ali Rehman saved the day by stressing that even though it is a problem in a broader context, eventually, as an actor, it is your skill that pulls you through and makes you a star. Rather than trying out ways to lighten your skin tone, one has to work on their craft.

When asked what he looks in a girl, Ali Rehman responded to her personality. Khan made sure to spread this message of equality and stand with the people who face injustice. Something very progressive in our society is judging people on the basis of their skin colour, and we are happy that he has spoken up about this matter because it is needed for people to hear it from influential people.

In a dangerous time like this, we do need a bit of comedy to relax our minds. Yet as Ali showed, you can still send out positive messages in a fun and joyful manner. The jury is still out on whether this poignant message made any dent in Chang’s world view. But hopefully, if more celebrities and stars speak up in the same manner, skin colour wouldn’t matter soon.

Here is to a better, more equitable world.