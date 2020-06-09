Rubina Ashraf recovering from COVID-19, says husband

Husband of renowned female actor Rubina Ashraf on Monday said that she was recovering from COVID-19 at a private hospital.

Speaking during programme, 11th Hour, Tariq Mirza while divulging details of symptoms, the veteran actress developed before being tested positive for COVID-19 said that Rubina Ashraf suffered from low fever on second day of Eid.

“Days later she underwent anti-bodies test which came out negative,” he said adding that she tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing PCR test later.

It is pertinent to mention here that reports emerged yesterday that Rubina Ashraf is in critical condition after she has tested positive for COVID-19 some four days back.

Details of the actress being critically ill and shifted to a hospital emerged after Pakistani actor Syed Sajid Hasan posted a message on microblogging site Twitter.

The message read: “Prayers for sister Rubina Ashraf who is in ICU due to covid .. may Allah have mercy on us and the world .. Ameen.”

He, however, later responded to a tweet, saying that he has talked to Rubina Ashraf’s husband, who confirmed that that she is getting better.

It is pertinent to mention here that the reports of two Pakistani female actors contracting COVID-19 were circulating a few days back on social media with one of them, Sakina Samo, denying it and expressing anger over fake news. However, Rubina Ashraf confirmed the reports and said that she was facing respiratory issues.