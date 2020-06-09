Dolmen Mall Clifton waives off 100% rents during lockdown

The management of Dolmen City REIT has announced to waive of rentals for its Dolmen Mall Clifton and Harbour Front tenants, amid economic challenges that have arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken by the management of Dolmen City REIT in compliance with directives of the Government of Sindh to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the province of Sindh, according to the notification issued to PSX.

Similarly, 50% rental waiver provided to the tenants of “the Harbour Front” for the month of May 2020.

This measure would provide cost and cash flow relief to tenant partners whose business is already affected.

According to details, the country’s two main retail bodies — the Pakistan Retail Business Council (PRBC) and the Chain Store Association of Pakistan (CAP), which are usually never on the same page, have jointly written letters to different high-end shopping malls as well as their individual landlords, asking them to give rent relief to retail businesses during the lockdown period.