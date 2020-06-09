Kashif Mirza demands immediate resignations from Murad Rass and other education ministers

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation today announced full support to the peaceful protest in Punjab for the legitimate demands of the educational rights of PAF, PIMA, Kal Private Schools Federation Sindh, Joint Action Committee Sindh, KP PEN and PSA Balochistan, today on Tuesday.

Private schools, PAF and Pimaka are being financially murdered. With the closure of educational institutions, 50% of educational institutions will be completely closed and 1 million people will become unemployed, Kashif Mirza

Punjab Education Minister Murad Rass and other education ministers who are enemies of education should be removed immediately. Education Minister Murad Rass is responsible for the death of the teacher who committed suicide.

According to the Murad Ras formula, the number of students in a private school in Punjab is 1000. Thus, according to the formula of the Minister of Education, the total number of students in 103800 private schools in Punjab is 103.8 million. Another 11.9 million students in government schools should also be included. According to the education formula, the total number of students in Punjab is 115.7 million. While the total population of Punjab according to government statistics is still about 115 million, which is enough to prove the Minister of Education to be a liar. 25 students per classrooms in a campus with a capacity of 1000 students. 60-70 rooms and halls with at least 8-10 kanals for open area for other areas including Lab, Laboratories, Libraries, Playland, Front Office, Admin Offices, Staff Rooms, Dispensary, Activity Rooms, Security Rooms, Wash Rooms, Grounds. Building required. The current rent is a minimum of Rs. 12-15 lakhs, and requires at least 70-80 subject specialists, teachers, administrators, security and other staff, whose salary budget is at least Rs. 20-25 lakhs.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Rass on the basis of malice and lies and misuse of government resources through illegal tweets and illegally provoked parents through print, electronic and social media to refrain from paying fees to schools, which are explicitly ordered by the Supreme Court. It is a violation, an insult and an illegal act.

Zara Education misused government resources on the basis of malice and lies and misled the public through print, electronic and social media that schools have received 50% fees, while in fact schools have received 10-8% fees, while parents have received private schools. Incited and committed a serious hate crime against the law and the constitution.

Closed schools also have no reduction in expenses by paying average rate based privilege bills.

Why are the children of the rich deprived of tutors at home and the child of the common man uneducated?

825 million Pakistani children are already deprived of their constitutional right. It is impossible to compensate for the educational loss of another 50 million students. A total of 75 million Pakistani children have been deprived of their constitutional right to education, of which more than 50% are girls. 25-A is the constitutional duty of the state:

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Army Chief, Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Governors appealed to open schools like other departments under SOPs. Private Schools Federation has prepared and issued world class SOPs.

Educational institutions are open in the countries most affected by the Corona, including the Chinese provinces of Wuhan, Spain, England, India, Iran, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the United States, Russia, Denmark, France, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Japan, Korea and Saudi Arabia. , Israel, Hong Kong, etc., then why Pakistani children are deprived of education?

Timing of schools: Classes can be continued by maintaining social distance in shifts of 7 to 10 and 2 in the morning.

Teachers’ salaries and 90% of school building rents are fixed. PM announces’ Education Relief Package ‘for teachers.

Instead of canceling board exams, exams should be held keeping social distance. Return Rs 25 billion received from 4.5 million students in terms of board fees.

Government should stop unconstitutional measures. The notification and ordinance of Sindh and Punjab government to reduce fees by 20% is unconstitutional, discriminatory and illegal as per Articles 18, 8, 5, 4, 3, 25 (1), 37 and 38.

The corona Educational Relief Fund has been set up for deserving students across the country. The Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Ministers were also offered 200,000 private schools, isolation centers and quarantine centers and 1.5 million teachers as volunteers across the country.

Appeal to Chief Justice of Pakistan, Army Chief and Prime Minister.