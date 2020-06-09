WHO recommends two week lockdown to curb COVID-19 in Pakistan

LAHORE: The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that novel coronavirus has spread in all districts of Pakistan, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

In a letter to the Punjab government, WHO lauded the provincial government’s efforts in response to the pandemic.

“Government intervention on April 12th 2020 detailing social distancing measures including restrictions, closure of schools and businesses, international travel restrictions and geographical area restrictions were instituted with the aim of limiting the spread of the disease,” the letter said.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a virtual meeting held in Geneva expressed concern over the rising number of infections in the United States.

He reiterated that globally situation is worsening. “More than 100,000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days. Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported the most in a single day so far. Almost 75 percent of Sunday’s cases came from 10 countries mostly in the Americas and South Asia,” Tedros declared.

The World Bank said the world is facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis that has spread with astonishing speed and will result in the largest shock the global economy has witnessed in more than seven decades.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that the provincial government will impose a lockdown in areas with higher number of coronavirus cases to stem the spread of the disease.

The provincial health minister spoke to media today, where she said that the government had warned earlier that the number of cases will rise.