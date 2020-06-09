Hajj 2020 in COVID-19 may drastically reduce pilgrims

Uncertainty persists on how Saudi Arabia intends to organise the hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest sites at Mecca and Medina. For all able-bodied Muslims, hajj is regarded as being mandatory at least once in life.

The total number of infections rose to 101,914—the highest in the Gulf—while the death toll climbed to 712, the ministry added.

The kingdom has seen infections spike as it eases stringent lockdown measures, with the number of daily cases exceeding 3,000 for the second day in a row on Sunday.

Each year, around 2.5 million pilgrims come Medina and Mecca for the week long Hajj. According to reports, Saudi Arabia earns $12 billion per year. In March, the country asked pilgrims to put Hajj plans on hold and also suspended Umrah till the further notice.

With strict procedures, authorities think it may be possible to allow in up to 20% of each country’s regular quota of pilgrims, another source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Some officials are still pushing for a cancellation of the Hajj, expected to start in late July, the three sources said.