Younis Khan appointed as Pakistan’s batting coach for England tour

Younis Khan, the first and only Pakistan batsman with over 10,000 Test runs, has been appointed as their batting coach for their upcoming tour of England.

In addition to Younis, the PCB also appointed wrist spinner and veteran of 52 Tests, Mushtaq Ahmed, as the team’s spin bowling coach and mentor for the three-Test and three-T20Is series, which will be played in August-September.

“For me, there has never been a bigger honour and a better feeling than to represent my country and I feel privileged to have been again offered the opportunity to serve it for a challenging but exciting tour of England,” Khan said in a statement issued by the PCB. “The Pakistan side includes some immensely talented cricketers who have the potential to achieve greater heights. Together with Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed and Waqar Younis, we will try to make them better and prepare them as best as we can with on and off field coaching and guidance.

Younis Khan is the most successful Test batsman for Pakistan. He surpassed his mentor Javed Miandad to become the most run scorer for the national team in the longest format. He scored 10,099 runs at over 52 in 118 Tests from 2000 to 2011. Besides rising to the summit spot as a Test batsman after his career-best 313-run knock against Sri Lanka.

The 42-year-old has impressive record when it comes to playing in England. He scored 810 runs in 16 innings at an average of 50.62 with a top score of 218.