3 million lives in Europe and 3.1 million lives in US saved due to lockdown: Study

Researchers say large-scale lockdowns in Europe have stopped the spread of the coronavirus and saved more than 3 million lives.

Scientists at Imperial College London, in a modelling study of the effects of lockdown in 11 countries, said that most of the drastic measures taken in March were quite effective and helped to reduce the spread rate of the virus in early May.

Reproduction rate, or RV value, represents the average number of people who pass the disease from one infected person to another, and if this value is more than one, the disease can progress very rapidly.

Moreover, new research from the University of California, Berkeley found that the US’s coronavirus lockdowns prevented around 60 million infections from March 3 to April 6.

Restrictions in Italy kept nearly 50 million people from getting sick, and in Europe overall, lockdowns averted 3.1 million deaths from March to May, according to researchers at Imperial College London.

Suppose the world had never instituted lockdowns in response to the pandemic: There’s a strong chance that 530 million more people would have gotten COVID-19.

Lockdowns were even more successful in China, according to the study. The researchers found that policies implemented from January 16 to March 5 in China saved around 285 million people from getting sick. The nation has only reported around 84,000 cases thus far.

China’s earliest restrictions were implemented in Wuhan, where the outbreak originated. A March study found that Wuhan’s lockdown on January 23 prevented tens of thousands of infections throughout the Hubei province. Without the lockdown, cases in Hubei would have been 65% higher, the research showed.