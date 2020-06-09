India open public places despite record cases of coronavirus

Despite daily record cases of coronavirus in India, malls and temples have been opened in many cities, which is likely to lead to a further escalation of the pandemic in the country.

After a 10-week lockdown in the country, the Indian government had lifted some restrictions to prevent the economy from deteriorating further.

Indians can now dine out, shop in malls and pray at religious sites for the first time in nearly 2 1/2 months. But masks or face coverings are mandatory and visitors will be thermally screened at entrances.

The easing of restrictions — the most significant since India went under lockdown in March — comes as the country records its biggest spike so far in new coronavirus cases in a single day. India counted 9,983 new infections Monday, with its overall tally crossing 250,000. The death toll stands at 7,200.