WHO terms coronavirus pandemic situation worldwide as ‘worsening’

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the coronavirus pandemic situation is worsening worldwide due to the surging cases of virus being recorded every single day.

Around the world, seven million people have been infected since the outbreak emerged in China’s Wuhan last year. More than 403,000 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus across the globe.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a virtual meeting held in Geneva expressed concern over the rising number of infections in the United States.

He reiterated that globally situation is worsening. “More than 100,000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days. Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported the most in a single day so far. Almost 75 percent of Sunday’s cases came from 10 countries mostly in the Americas and South Asia,” Tedros declared.

The World Bank said the world is facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis that has spread with astonishing speed and will result in the largest shock the global economy has witnessed in more than seven decades.

Millions of people are expected to be pushed into extreme poverty.

In an updated “Global Economic Prospects,” the World Bank projected that global economic activity will shrink by 5.2 percent this year, the deepest recession since a 13.8 percent global contraction in 1945-46 at the end of World War II.