DG Rangers Sindh visits Khadda market, supervises rescue opertaions

Rescue operation by Rangers Sindh is underway to evacuate people trapped under the rubble after the five storey residential building collapsed in Khadda Market area of Lyari.

Reportedly, a number of people are under debris of the collapsed building.

Rescue, Police and Sindh Rangers personnel reached to the site of incident and rescue operation has been initiated.

DG rangers appreciated the welfare organizations and other units actively involved in rescue operation. He further said that that Sindh rangers are standing with victims in this trying hour.

A contingent of civil engineers from the Pakistan army was also dispatched to the area to inspect the building. Sniffer dogs are being used to try to locate those trapped under the debris.

Notably, the building was declared “dangerous and unstable” by the Sindh Building Control Authority more than two months ago and had more than 40 apartments. While most of the families have already vacated the building, some were still inside the building when it collapsed.

A nearby building also sustained partial damage, said city administration officials of Karachi, adding that the residents of the adjacent buildings have been evacuated after cracks emerged.

Meanwhile, Sindh information minister Nasir Hussain Shah has taken notice of the incident, saying that strict action would be taken if any negligence was found on the part of city administration.

He said there are over 300 buildings in the city that were old and extremely dilapidated, but some of their occupants had refused to leave despite being given notices, adding that talks were underway with these residents.