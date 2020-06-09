Half of Singapore’s New Covid-19 cases are symptomless

At least half of Singapore’s newly discovered coronavirus cases show no symptoms, the co-head of the government’s virus taskforce said on Monday, reinforcing the city-state’s decision to ease lockdown restrictions very gradually.

With more than 38,000 cases, because of outbreaks in cramped dormitories housing thousands of migrant workers, The Singapore has one of the highest infection tallies in Asia.

Singapore has not previously disclosed how many asymptomatic cases it has recorded.

Lawrence Wong said that, “Based on our experience, for every symptomatic case you would have at least one asymptomatic case,” adding that the discovery was made in recent weeks as Singapore ramped up testing.

He said the discovery of the level of asymptomatic carriers prompted the government’s plans for a gradual lifting of curbs that require many people to still work from home and mix socially only with their families.

China said 300 symptomless Covid-19 carriers in its central city of Wuhan, the pandemic epicentre, had not been found to be infectious. But some experts say asymptomatic infections are common, making for a huge challenge in controlling the disease.